Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.59 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

