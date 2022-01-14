Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVDL opened at $6.28 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.