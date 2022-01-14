AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $251.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.36. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.59.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.