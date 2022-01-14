Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

