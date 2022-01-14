Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 877 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 877 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. FMR LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

