Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 237 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 163.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $630,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

