Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

