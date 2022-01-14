Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

