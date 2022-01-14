Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 33,948 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

