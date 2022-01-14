Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 38 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

