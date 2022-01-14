Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

