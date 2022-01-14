Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.04. Aware shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Aware during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aware during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aware during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

