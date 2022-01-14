Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

