Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

