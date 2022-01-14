B. Riley Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.