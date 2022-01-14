Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.