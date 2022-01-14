BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
BAESY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.