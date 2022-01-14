Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.46. Bakkt shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 13,437 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Bakkt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

