Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 54.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

