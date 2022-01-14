Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.