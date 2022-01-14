Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness about the environment. Higher at-home consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic also provided a significant boost. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. On the flipside, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Higher labor and raw material costs and supply constraints will also likely impact the company's results in the near term. The company's high debt levels remains a concern. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will driveresults. Robust backlog levels and business wins bodes well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.