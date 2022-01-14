Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BALY. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,384. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 242,623 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Bally’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

