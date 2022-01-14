Bank of America Begins Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $27.87 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

