Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.