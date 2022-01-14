BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of BankUnited worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $45.91 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

