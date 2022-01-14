Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.88

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.49. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 2,359 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Mcneill acquired 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 81.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.