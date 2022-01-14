Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 870 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.22.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.