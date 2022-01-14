Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

