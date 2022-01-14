Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $349,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AbbVie by 240.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

