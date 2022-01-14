Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.79. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,771.53, a P/E/G ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,911 shares of company stock worth $188,266,936 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.