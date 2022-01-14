Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

DHER opened at €83.66 ($95.07) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €104.92 and a 200 day moving average of €114.25. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

