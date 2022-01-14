Barclays Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $17.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

