Barclays Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $83.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

