Barclays PLC Buys 71,678 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Garmin worth $50,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

