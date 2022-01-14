Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $44,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.