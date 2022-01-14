Barclays PLC Has $48.48 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $48,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

