Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of CDW worth $57,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.91 and a 200 day moving average of $190.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

