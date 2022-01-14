Barclays PLC Sells 106,990 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $53,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,316 shares of company stock worth $11,400,482. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.33. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

