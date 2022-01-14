Barclays PLC Sells 36,956 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $47,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $330.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $319.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

