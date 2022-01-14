Barclays Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.28. The stock had a trading volume of 82,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average is $206.14. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.