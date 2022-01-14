Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 1,980 ($26.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.68).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,732.50 ($23.52) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.77). The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,831.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,909.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

