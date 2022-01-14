Barclays Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

