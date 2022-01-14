Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.