Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bark & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14).

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

