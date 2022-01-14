Barr E S & Co. Buys 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,043.59. 726,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,548,982. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.95 and a 200 day moving average of $868.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.