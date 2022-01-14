Barr E S & Co. Buys 4,355 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.79%. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

