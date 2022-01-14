Barr E S & Co. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,239. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

