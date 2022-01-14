Barr E S & Co. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.62. 61,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,490. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average is $278.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

