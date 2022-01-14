Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Cut to 832.00

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 861.00 to 832.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

Shares of BTDPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. 11,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,986. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

