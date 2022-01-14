Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.22 ($11.05).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,905.78). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($714,128.19).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 674.80 ($9.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 712.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 698.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 618.53 ($8.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

