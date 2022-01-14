Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.22 ($11.05).
A number of analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.33) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 810 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.69) to GBX 832 ($11.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.67) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,905.78). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.80), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($714,128.19).
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
